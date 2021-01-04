Rumoured couple Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted holidaying in Goa, see viral picture

bollywood

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 17:19 IST

Actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted together in Goa. The two will soon be seen together in Dostana 2, and are rumoured to be dating.

In the picture, Kartik and Janhvi can be seen wearing white. While Kartik wore a white T-shirt and jeans, Janhvi wore a pair of check trousers and a white crop top. The two recently attended designer Manish Malhotra’s New Year bash together.

The two have also been exchanging pleasantries on social media recently. “What can be more contagious than a smile?” Kartik captioned a picture on social media, to which Janhvi replied, “Corona.” They were spotted leaving for Goa at the Mumbai airport a few days ago.

“Aisi dikhti hai Inner Peace (This is what inner peace looks like),” Kartik captioned a social media post on Sunday, making it clear in his post that he was on holiday in Goa. Several fans noticed a woman’s arm in the reflection of his sunglasses, leading to more speculation. “Hey, I Just Noticed a Girl’s Hand who is sitting on her knees just to click this,” one person commented. “Wo sb to thhik hai Kartik. Lekin wo ldki kon hai (That’s all fine, but who’s the girl)?” another person commented.

More solo pictures of Kartik, at a restaurant, were also shared online by other fans. Dostana 2, produced by Karan Johar and directed by Collin D’Cunha, is expected to be released this year. The film will also feature newcomer Lakshya.

Janhvi made her film debut in 2018’s Dhadak. She was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. Other than Dostana 2, the actor will also feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka.

