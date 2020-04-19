e-paper
Janhvi Kapoor shares disappointment, says ‘good hair days only happen’ when one has nowhere to go, watch

Janhvi Kapoor has been sharing fun videos and pictures with her sister Khushi Kapoor. Her latest is about a good hair day wasted.

bollywood Updated: Apr 19, 2020 12:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Janhvi Kapoor is not too happy at having 'good hair days' amid lockdown.
Janhvi Kapoor is not too happy at having ‘good hair days’ amid lockdown.
         

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has been regaling her fans with funny posts through the lockdown period. Her latest one is about not being happy about having ‘good hair days’.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to shared a funny boomerang video of herself where she is making a ‘fuss’ face. The caption reads - Fact: Good hair days only happen when you have nowhere to go. Her long and luscious hair look lovely.

Janhvi Kapoor has been sharing fun posts through the lockdown.
Janhvi Kapoor has been sharing fun posts through the lockdown.

Like a tonne of other Bollywood celebrities, Janhvi has been staying home and practicing social distancing. She has also been utilising the time to practice her craft (read hone her dancing skills) and bond with sister Khushi. Some time back, she had shared a video of her dancing to an Aishwarya Rai song from Umrao Jaan and had written: “#missing the class room. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?” Dressed in a printed salwar kameez, Janhvi was seen doing graceful steps in the company of another girl.

 

View this post on Instagram

Look at this CUTIE😍😘

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvi.kapoor.fanclub) on

Janhvi often shared goofy videos with her sister Khushi. Some time back, she had shared a challenge called Who is Likely To trend. As part of it, they are required to point a finger to whichever of them fits the question being asked.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur’s pics as they paint flowers on their balcony wall. See photos

Earlier on Siblings day, on April 12, Janhvi had posted a video to share how her younger sister Khushi has turned hairdresser for her, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram stories, Janhvi had uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi.

On the film front, meanwhile, Janhvi is super busy and will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfza, Takht and Dostana 2.

(With IANS inputs)

