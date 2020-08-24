JL50 teaser: Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur bring sci-fi mystery about a plane that crash lands 35 years after take off

bollywood

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:00 IST

The first teaser for Sony Liv’s upcoming sci-fi movie, JL50 has arrived online. The film stars Abhay Deol with Pankaj Kapur and Piyush Mishra.

The film is about a flight that crash lands in West Bengal. However, what is so baffling about the incident is that it actually took off 35 years ago. The teaser shows an airplane flying over a few kids playing in West Bengal’s Lava. After it crashes, we see Abhay talking to Pankaj in an office room. Abhay tells him that a plane has been found after 35 years. Pankaj laughs saying that in India, things often move at a slow pace. But when Abhay tells him that the plane crashed only a week ago, Pankaj is left in a state of shock.

The intriguing trailer left many impressed. “Woah abhay deol nd pankaj kapoor, what a combination,” wrote a fan. “It Will Rock Again With Brilliant Actors Like,, Pankaj Kapoor Sir And Abhay Deol,” wrote another fan.

The film seems quite similar to the urban legend of the Santiago Flight 513 that disappeared in 1954 but was found 35 years later in 1989. There is no proof of the entire incident but it is said that the passengers’ bodies were found in skeletal forms inside the airplane.

It is also quite similar to an episode of The Twilight Zone, titled The Odyssey of Flight 33, in which a plane that took off in 1961 lands in 1939. A recent television show Manifest, was about a flight that takes off but lands five years later, causing turmoil in the lives of all involved.

Also read: Instructor who trained first batch of IAF female pilots slams Gunjan Saxena biopic: ‘No one had to run to their room to change’

Abhay plays a CBI detective int the film, which has been in production since 2017. Speaking about the film, Abhay had told Mumbai Mirror in 2017, “JL-50 is set in this world and my character travels through space/time to solve a mystery that has a life-changing effect on him. There are no light sabers, no men in spandex with capes and no furry creatures. It’s actually about real life and an extraordinary event. “

The film’s release date has not been announced yet.

Follow @htshowbiz for more