Judgementall Hai Kya poster plagiarised my art work, claims Hungarian artist Flora Borsi, shares proof

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:15 IST

A Hungarian artist, Flora Borsi, has alleged that makers of Judgementall Hai Kya lifted her work to create posters of the Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao-starrer film that hit the theatres on July 26. An image of a girl’s close-up with a cat on one of her eyes is supposed to be Flora’s original artwork. Makers of Judgementall Hai Kya shared posters of Kangana in a similar set up while Rajkummar’s poster had a rat instead of a cat on his eye.

Sharing collages of her artwork with Kangana and Rajkummar’s stand-alone posters, Flora wrote on Facebook, “Any similarities? It’s a famous bollywood movie poster called “Judgementall Hai Kya”. They didn’t ask for any permission nor reached me out. It’s a shame for big companies plagarising freelance artists work..”

“oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work!” she wrote in a tweet where she posted a collage of Kangana and Rajkummar’s posters.

oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work! 😕😕😕😕 https://t.co/6XhiK317Re — Flora Borsi (@FloraBorsi) July 29, 2019

She also tweeted, “this movie poster plagarised my art! Could someone explain what’s happening, please? This is not right. #JudgementallHaiKya @balajimotionpic @sheenagola??”

As per the description on Flora’s page, she has specialised training in digital photography and has had several solo exhibitions across Europe, Asia and North America, winning multiple art prizes and worldwide recognition in the press. Her artwork was selected for the loading screen of Adobe Photoshop in 2014.

Hindustan Times tried contacting producer Ekta Kapoor but she did not respond to our query.

Judgementall Hai Kya is having an impressive run at the box office and has earned Rs 19.25 crore over three days of the release. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, the film also stars Amyra Dastur and is being widely appreciated by critics as well.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:14 IST