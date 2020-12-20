e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kajal Aggarwal shares unseen pics from wedding on mom’s birthday, says ‘it’s hard to come close to your over achievements’

Kajal Aggarwal shares unseen pics from wedding on mom’s birthday, says ‘it’s hard to come close to your over achievements’

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to social media to share unseen pictures from her wedding, and the ceremonies leading up to it, on her mother’s birthday. See here.

bollywood Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 12:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Kajal Aggarwal got married in October.
Kajal Aggarwal got married in October.
         

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, on the occasion of her mother’s birthday, has shared several new unseen pictures from her wedding, and the ceremonies leading up to it. Kajal tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu recently, and has shared many pictures from the celebrations over the weeks.

In her Sunday post, she wished her mother a happy birthday, and wrote in her caption, “My dearest mommy, It takes a special and endearing kind of love to sacrifice everything (in the blink of an eye) for a chance at someone else’s happiness! You are admired for your beauty, kindness, wisdom but the best part is - You fill all around you with so much joy and love, you patiently give your time and energy with so much acceptance of everyone around you. No judgements.”

 

She added, “It’s hard to come close to your over achievements in every aspect of your wonderful personality, but luckily for me, I’ve had you support my aspirations ever since I can remember and stand besides me like a steady rock regardless of my life situations. I hope to someday achieve even a fraction of your free and cheerful spirit. When people say I resemble you or even sound like you, I am ecstatic:) I love you so much, this paragraph (or any amount of text) will never do justice! Happiest birthday to the most radiant and glorious girl I know. May Krishna always keep you amongst his favs.”

Several people left warm messages in the comments section. “Happy birthday to aunty,” actor Hansika Motwani commented. “Happy happy birthday to Aunty. I can’t imagine Aunty’s face without the big radiant smiles. Keep smiling always and have a beautiful 2021,” another person wrote.

Kajal had recently shared a similar post on her new mother-in-law’s birthday earlier this month. “I couldn’t be more grateful for having you in my life. Happy birthday mom ! @dheerakitchlu,” she’d written with more wedding pictures.

Also read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are ‘intertwined’ in unseen pic from engagement, celeb photographer calls it ‘favourite photo of all time’

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October, and went on a honeymoon to the Maldives in November. They decided to take the plunge after bonding during the pandemic-induced lockdown earlier this year.

