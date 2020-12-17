Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu are ‘intertwined’ in unseen pic from engagement, celeb photographer calls it ‘favourite photo of all time’

bollywood

Photographer Joseph Radhik has shared a brand-new picture of celebrity couple Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu, who recently tied the knot. Joseph and his team have photographed other celebrity weddings, such as those of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya.

On Wednesday, he took to Instagram to share a picture of Kajal and Gautam ‘intertwined’ at their engagement, and called it ‘one of my favourite photos of all time.’

He wrote in the caption, “Throwback to the middle of this year where I first saw this reflection, and then I saw the silhouette, and then a light turned on in my head. This image is two shots seamlessly merged into each other, kinda like how these beautiful souls have found each other and become one.”

He added, “PS: This one of my favorite photos of all time, not just for the beauty and love, but also my personal memory of photographing the event - it was like going back to my roots. PPS: When you can, try and give the couples you photograph a moment of calm...even if it’s only a few seconds. In the midst of the chaos of a wedding, they’ll remember these tiny moments of calm.”

Kajal and Gautam tied the knot in October, and went on a honeymoon to the Maldives in November. They decided to take the step after bonding during the pandemic-induced lockdown earlier this year. She told Vogue in an interview, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

