Kajal Aggarwal models for husband Gautam Kitchlu at their Maldives honeymoon, shares stunning pics. See here

Nov 10, 2020

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared new pictures from her honeymoon in the Maldives. Kajal tied the knot with businessman Guatam Kichlu at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai last week. The couple shared multiple pictures from their wedding and other functions, such as haldi and mehendi.

On Tuesday, Kajal took to Instagram to share a couple of new posts. In one post, which has two pictures attached, Kajal can be seen sitting at a table, posing for the camera. The second picture shows her with Gautam in the evening. Two other pictures, both taken by Gautam, show Kajal at their hotel, gazing out into the ocean.

After tying the knot on Friday, Kajal shared photos of their passports ahead of their vacation on Saturday. The custom-made covers were marked ‘Gautam Kitchlu’ and ‘Kajal Kitchlu’. While the actor has not changed her name on social media, she has said that she is getting used to being called ‘Mrs Kitchlu’.

Talking about the change, Kajal told Filmibeat, “(It is) Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It’s a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting.”

Kajal also spoke about their decision to tie the knot during a pandemic. She told Vogue in an interview, “Gautam and I dated for about three years, and then we were friends for seven. We have progressed in every stage of being friends and been very important in each other’s lives.”

She added, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

