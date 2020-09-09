Kangana Ranaut challenges Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar to ‘break my face and body’, vows to expose their ‘underhand’ ways

bollywood

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation partially demolished her office in Mumbai for alleged structural violations, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is getting threats that her house will be torn down as well. She warned that no matter what happens, she will expose the ‘underhand’ ways of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and ‘Karan Johar gang’.

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right.”

“Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless,” she added in a follow-up tweet.

On Wednesday, the BMC partially demolished Kangana’s office, a day after issuing her a stop work notice over alleged structural violations. She called it an act of ‘fascism’ and the ‘death of democracy’, claiming that she was targeted for speaking against the Maharashtra government.

Kangana warned Uddhav in a video message that his ‘pride will crumble’ soon and compared her situation to the Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990. “Uddhav Thackeray, did you think that you took revenge on me by colluding with the film mafia and demolishing my house? My house has been demolished today but your pride will crumble tomorrow. Time will change,” she said.

“I think you have done me a huge favour. I knew what Kashmiri Pandits must have gone through, but today, I have experienced it. I vow that I will make a film, not just on Ayodhya, but also on Kashmir. I will rouse my fellow countrymen. It has happened to me, which has some meaning and significance. Uddhav Thackeray, it is a good thing that it was me who was subjected to this cruelty and terror. It definitely has some significance. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra!,” she added.

Kangana has been involved in a war of words with the ruling Maharashtra government after she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and criticised the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, in July, Kangana’s team claimed that the Mumbai Police were intentionally not calling in Karan Johar for questioning in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, as he was the ‘best friend’ of Uddhav’s son and Maharashtra environment minister, Aaditya Thackeray. She has, on several occasions, called Karan the head of the ‘movie mafia’.

