Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena: HC stays demolition work on her property, asks BMC to file reply

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:10 IST

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished “illegal alterations” at the Bandra property of actor Kangana Ranaut, she hit back saying ‘My Mumbai is PoK now’. The actor has claimed that there were no illegal structures in her home.

Here are the latest updates:

Sona Mohapatra reacts to demolitions:

Sona Mohapatra is shocked at the demolition being carried out at Kangana’s office. “Demolition squads now #Mumbai ??? What the hell is this. What do you expect from a government that doesn’t win an election to come to power??!! Travesty. Sickening,” she wrote in a tweet.

Heavy security at Mumbai airport:

Heavy CISF security at Mumbai International airport as Kangana arrives at Mumbai . She is flying in after spending six months in her home town of Manali.

High Court stays demolition:

The Bombay High Court has stayed the BMC’s demolition at Kangana Ranaut’s property. It has also asked the civic body to file a reply on actor’s petition. Her advocate Rizwan Siddiqui confirmed that the demolition has been stayed on property at Pali hill, Bandra. BMC’s response to Kangana’s plea will be heard Wednesday at 3 pm before the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts to demolitions:

Television actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has reacted to the BMC’s demolition drive at Kangana’s property. “Sad sad sad.. indeed #DeathOfDemocracy,” she wrote.” “Vinaash kaale Viparit Buddhi. #DeathOfDemocracy,” she added in another tweet.

Demotion work is complete at Kangana’s property:

The demolition of structural violations at Kangana’s office has been completed and the machineries there are being removed.

Kangana tweets about the demolition:

Kangana Ranaut tweeted that her property is not illegal. “There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like,” she wrote in her tweet.

High Court begins hearing on Kangana’s plea:

The Bombay High Court has begun hearing Kangana Ranaut’s plea against Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) demolition drive at her property in Mumbai. Kangana is challenging the notice issued by Mumbai civic body for ‘illegal construction’ at her bungalow and seeking stay on demolition process, her lawyer has said.

The 33-year-old actor is set to return to Mumbai later today. The Central government had earlier given her Y-plus security amid her verbal duel with Shiva Sena leaders.

I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now #deathofdemocracy 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bWHyEtz7Qy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like 🙂#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

“There is no illegal construction in my house, also government has banned any demolitions in Covid till September 30, Bullywood watch now this is what Fascism looks like Slightly smiling face#DeathOfDemocracy #KanganaRanaut,” the actor tweeted as BMC confirmed the demolition work.

“I am never wrong and my enemies prove again and again this is why my Mumbai is POK now,” Kangana tweeted, soon after the demolition work began. She also posted photos of BMC staff engaged in the demolition work, calling it, “Pakistan, #DeathofDemocracy”.

The developments come amid escalating war of words between Kangana and Shiv Sena leaders. The Maharashtra government on Tuesday also announced that the police will probe allegations that she took drugs. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Ranaut took drugs.

Last week, Kangana said she feared living in Mumbai and Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to the city. Raut also used a slur against it. The row escalated when she retorted that “Mumbai feels like PoK” - a comment that she has repeated today.