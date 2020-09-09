Kangana Ranaut leaves for Mumbai amid verbal duel with Shiv Sena, tests negative for Covid-19

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut left from her home town of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh on early Wednesday morning. She is on her way back to Mumbai, fulfilling her challenge to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut that she made last week.

Kangana was spotted by photographers in her car. She was seen in a yellow outfit and smiled to the cameras , as she left for Chandigarh from Mandi. She will take a flight to Mumbai from Chandigarh.

Sharing a tweet,she wrote, “I have lived the courage, valor and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai through my films. The sad thing is that I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. I will continue to raise my voice against wrong, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji.”

रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के साहस,शौर्य और बलिदान को मैंने फ़िल्म के जरिए जिया है। दुख की बात यह है मुझे मेरे ही महाराष्ट्रा में आने से रोका जा रहा है मै रानी लक्ष्मीबाई के पद चिन्हों पर चलूँगी ना डरूंगी, ना झुकूँगी। गलत के ख़िलाफ़ मुख़र होकर आवाज़ उठाती रहूंगी, जय महाराष्ट्र, जय शिवाजी🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Himachal Pradesh: Actor Kangana Ranaut leaves from Bhanwla village in Mandi District for Chandigarh.



From Chandigarh, she will be leaving for Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/un6YrNvbnG — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

The actor was also reported to have tested negative for Covid-19. Dr Devender Sharma, chief medical officer, Mandi district said.

Kangana is locked in a bitter war of words with Sanjay Raut over her comments on the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After he reportedly asked her not to return to Mumbai for comparing the city to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), she had dared anybody to stop her when she reaches the city on September 9.

After his comments, Kangana shared a video on Sunday, saying that Raut had called her names. “It shows your mindset...If I criticise Mumbai Police or if I criticise you, then you can’t say I am insulting Maharashtra. You are not Maharashtra. Your people are threatening me, still I will come to Mumbai on September 9,” she had said.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that after assessment, besides the Y plus security, the DGP has decided to provide Kangana with extra security at her house in the state. Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, “Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on September 9. We are assessing the situation that might arise there. As far as Himachal Pradesh is considered, she is safe here. But despite that, we have directed DGP to give her proper security. After the assessment, the DGP has decided to place a guard at her house, and PSO (Personal Security Officer). In all, seven police personnel of Himachal Pradesh police will be present at her house. Moreover, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her, 11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same.”

