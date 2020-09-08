‘Rhea Chakraborty a scapegoat, should reveal names of masterminds behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s epic fall’: Kangana Ranaut

bollywood

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:01 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Sushant Singh Rajput case has led to diverse reactions from Bollywood personalities. While many like filmmaker Alankrita Srivastava has likened it to witch-hunt, actor Kangana Ranaut has claimed that Rhea should ‘expose everyone now’.

“Excellent job, India! Enjoy the burning of the witch. And while we are at it we may as well get Sati back. And no, lets not lift a finger to stem any crimes against women. Let’s dance wildly and applaud the fire,” Alankrita wrote on Twitter. The tweet was shared by Shibani Dandekar who has earlier defended the Rhea.

Kangana -- who has been at the forefront of demanding justice for Sushant, claiming that he was ostracised by the privileged in the industry, struck to the same narrative. “I always said Rhea is just a scapegoat, she may be a small-time gold digger or druggie but now she should reveal the names of masterminds behind Sushant’s epic fall, who finished his career? Who snatched his films? Who ruined his reputation and to top it all who gave him drugs? She should expose everyone now or else it will be too late,” she told Pinkvilla.

NCB arrested Rhea after questioning her for three days in connection with drugs-related allegations in her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. “Rhea has been arrested and due process of informing the family has been completed,” said deputy director of NCB, KPS Malhotra.

She was taken to a public hospital here for medical check-up and COVID-19 tests soon after her arrest. Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra apartment here on June 14. The 28-year-old girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput had in recent TV interviews denied that she consumed drugs.

NCB recently arrested her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s manager Samuel Miranda on drug supply charges. The late actor’s father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of driving his son to suicide and misappropriating his money. Rhea has denied the allegations on several occasions.