‘Let’s smash patriarchy’: message on Rhea Chakraborty’s tee goes viral

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 15:49 IST

Amid news that actor Rhea Chakraborty is being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), many noticed the message she sported on her tee as she reached the agency’s office on the third day of questioning. Pictures and videos of her reaching the office flooded the internet.

As per a report in Times of India, the message read: “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, Me and you.” Rhea has been in the centre of a storm after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna in July this year, accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and siphoning off funds. Rhea has all along denied any wrongdoing, but matters took a new turn with the emergence of a drugs angle in the case.

On Friday, Rhea’s brother Showik was arrested after it came to light from What’sApp chat conversations that Showrik helped arrange drugs for Sushant. Showik, along with Sushant’s house help Samuel, were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On Monday, the case took a fresh turn with Mumbai Police getting a complaint against Sushant’s sisters and others after Rhea claimed that they prescribed drugs to him without consultation. An offence has been registered against Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others, an official said on Tuesday.

Rhea Chakraborty in Mumbai on Tuesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

In accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, the case has been transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation, a Mumbai police spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh dismissed the police complaint lodged by Rhea Chakraborty. “It looks like the Bandra police station of Mumbai Police has become Rhea’s second home. She runs to it on every small occasion and takes refuge just like someone takes refuge in their house. The FIR lodged by the Bandra Police is absolutely baseless and illegal,” Vikas Singh, lawyer of Rajput’s father, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

