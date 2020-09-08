‘Absolutely baseless, illegal’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s charges

india

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer on Tuesday dismissed the police complaint lodged by Rhea Chakraborty against the late actor’s sisters and a Delhi-based doctor, accusing them of abetting suicide, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Bandra Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Rajput’s sisters, Priyanka Singh and Mitu Singh, and Dr Tarun Kumar, an associate professor of cardiology from Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The case has also been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing Rajput’s death.

“It looks like the Bandra police station of Mumbai Police has become Rhea’s second home. She runs to it on every small occasion and takes refuge just like someone takes refuge in their house. The FIR lodged by the Bandra Police is absolutely baseless and illegal,” Vikas Singh, lawyer of Rajput’s father, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Whatever Rhea Chakraborty is trying to say through this FIR, she could have given the same in a statement to the CBI. And if CBI considered it, it would have given a thought about it in its charge sheet. The second FIR is absolutely invalid in the accordance with the order of the Supreme Court and is in direct violation,” Singh added.

Rhea filed a six-page complaint against the three at Bandra police station for allegedly prescribing medicines for Rajput that are banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, 2020.

She has filed the complaint under sections 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120 (B), 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and read with sections 8 (c), 21, 22, and 29 of the NDPS act.

One of Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has called Chakraborty’s complaint against her siblings ‘fake’.

“Nothing’s gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR!” she tweeted.