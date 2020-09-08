e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta slams Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘fake FIR’, says ‘nothing is going to break us’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta slams Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘fake FIR’, says ‘nothing is going to break us’

Shweta Singh Kirti has tweeted about Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint against her sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She said that nothing was going to break the family.

bollywood Updated: Sep 08, 2020 09:47 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shweta Singh Kirti has been very active on social media, calling for justice in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has called Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint against her siblings Priyanka and Meetu Singh as ‘fake’. She tweeted saying nothing could stop her family’s determination.

She wrote in her tweet, reacting to a news report: “Nothing’s gonna break us, definitely not this fake FIR!” On Monday, Rhea filed a fresh complaint with Mumbai Police against Priyanka and others for acquiring a ‘bogus and unlawful prescription’ for Sushant on June 8, so that he could get access to anxiety medication. She has asked for an FIR to be registered against them.

 

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters and others after Rhea claimed that they prescribed drugs to him without consultation. An offence has been registered against Sushant’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, Delhi-based doctor Tarun Kumar and others, an official said on Tuesday.

In accordance with orders of the Supreme Court, the case has been transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation, a Mumbai police spokesperson said.

The family’s lawyer Vikas Singh, reacting to the development, had said that it was a ‘clear attempt’ by Rhea to keep the Mumbai Police involved in the case, so that they can ‘do some mischief’. Speaking to ANI, he said: “So this is a clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter.”

“I’ve been given a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra Police station. It’s an effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter when SC said complaints with regard to death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be investigated by CBI,” he had continued.

In the last two days, Rhea has been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai in relation to a drugs angle in the case. On Friday, Rhea’s brother and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested, as part of the probe. Sushant died on June 14 in Mumbai. Mumbai Police initiated an investigation. After a Supreme Court verdict, CBI took over the case.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

