e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon pens note on having a clear conscience, clarifies there is ‘nothing between the lines’

Kriti Sanon pens note on having a clear conscience, clarifies there is ‘nothing between the lines’

Kriti Sanon shared a new note on Instagram about having a clear conscience and knowing one’s own truth even if others do not believe it. She clarified that people should not read into her post and that it was not directed at anyone.

bollywood Updated: Sep 07, 2020 19:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon has been sharing her musings on Instagram.
Kriti Sanon has been sharing her musings on Instagram.
         

Kriti Sanon has been penning down her thoughts on Instagram and her latest post is about having a clear conscience. She gave a disclaimer that it was not to be interpreted as a ‘cryptic’ post and was not directed at any specific person.

In her note, Kriti wrote, “You can never please everyone, So don’t even try. As long as you know your truth, As long as your heart is in sync with your conscience, As long as you still like the person you wake up as, And you understand the one you see in the mirror, You’ll find your peace in any storm.”

Sharing the note on Instagram, Kriti wrote in her caption that it was pretty straightforward and that ‘there is actually NOTHING between the lines’. She wrote, “#MyMantra. Just... P.S. : This is not a “cryptic” post! It isn’t For or Against anyone! Sometimes things are just that simple.. Sometimes there is actually NOTHING between the lines! I write because i like penning my thoughts or poetic ideas. What You interpret actually depends on YOU, and not ME.”

 

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh

Just a few days ago, Kriti had put up an Instagram post about karma. She said that the kind of energy one emits is the same kind of energy they will receive in return and that someone who oozes negativity might find momentary calm, but they would ‘never eventually be at peace’.

Kriti has been seeking justice for her close friend and Raabta co-star, Kriti Sanon. She welcomed the Supreme Court verdict of a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into his death, which she had been rallying for. She said that the last two months had been ‘blurry’ for her and called the ruling ‘a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine’.

Sushant died on June 14. While the Mumbai Police ruled it a suicide, his family suspects that it ‘could be murder’. They have filed a case against his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of controlling his life with an iron fist and misappropriating his finances.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
ED arrests Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank’s former CEO Chanda Kochhar, over money laundering charges
ED arrests Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI Bank’s former CEO Chanda Kochhar, over money laundering charges
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology, congratulates DRDO
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology, congratulates DRDO
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
China using Pakistan for military logistics facilities: US Defence report
China using Pakistan for military logistics facilities: US Defence report
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In