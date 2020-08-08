Kriti Sanon posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned about Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Sun will shine again’

bollywood

Actor Kriti Sanon has shared a cryptic post about weathering a storm, as the pressure mounts on Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Rhea on Friday appeared at the Mumbai offices of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

In her note, Kriti wrote, “It is cloudy, It is foggy, Its all so unclear. But they say Truth is like the Sun. Its always there... So don’t speculate. Just patiently wait. For its gonna be windy for a while and it is gonna rain. But remember my friend, sometimes a storm is just making way for the Sun to shine again.” In her caption, she added a hashtag: ‘patience’.

Kriti, who worked with Sushant in the film Raabta, was among the few Bollywood personalities to have attended the actor’s funeral. Two days after his death, Kriti had written a remembrance post on social media.

“Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living,” she had written. “I so wish you had people around you to get you past THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t.. I wish so so many things.... A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive.. Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will..”

Kriti had also commented on the online vitriol that she had been subjected to in the wake of Sushant’s death, and the insensitivity surrounding its coverage in the media.

Sushant’s death is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, after a turf war broke out between the Mumbai and Bihar police departments. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty presented themselves for questioning on Friday. They have been accused of abetting Sushant’s suicide, among other allegations.

