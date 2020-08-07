e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti says ‘we will win’ in new post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti says ‘we will win’ in new post

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is championing the fight for ‘justice’ for the actor.

bollywood Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a new post about her brother Sushant Singh Rajput.
Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a new post about her brother Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a new post on social media, calling for justice and finding the ‘truth’ behind his death. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra home. The Central Bureau of Investigation have launched a probe in the case.

Shweta shared a picture of herself holding up a placard that read, “We will win. Love you bhai. God is with us.” In her tweet, she wrote, “We will get justice... we will find the truth!! Folded hands#warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus.”

 

Earlier on Friday, Shweta shared a cryptic social media post, which coincided with Sushant’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s appearance at the enforcement directorate. “Har Har Mahadev,” Shweta wrote in her Instagram post, attaching a picture of Lord Shiva, above which was written, “Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world.”

Rhea was accused by Sushant’s father of abetment to suicide in an FIR filed in Patna last month. The case was then transferred to the CBI and Rhea was questioned by the ED in regard to accusations of money laundering against her and her brother.

On Thursday, the CBI filed an FIR against Rhea and five others, including her parents and brother Bhowmick. Sushant and Rhea’s common friends Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi were all named in the FIR.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED after it rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In tweets from her official handle, the bollywood actress, while denying any role in Rajpur’s death, had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah a fortnight ago for a CBI probe. “I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry.... I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step,” she tweeted on July 15.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Air India Express flight with 191 passengers skids off runway at Kozhikode
Air India Express flight with 191 passengers skids off runway at Kozhikode
Pilot of Air India Express aircraft reported dead after plane with over 191 on board skidded off runway
Pilot of Air India Express aircraft reported dead after plane with over 191 on board skidded off runway
Aircraft shot past runway in rainy conditions and fell into a gorge: How it happened
Aircraft shot past runway in rainy conditions and fell into a gorge: How it happened
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM
Rescue ops at Idukki landslide site to continue overnight, says Kerala CM
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In