Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED after it rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED after it rejected her request to defer questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The ED will probe allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput’s money and his bank accounts. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput’s income for money laundering and creating illegal assets

Aug 07, 2020
Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rhea Chakroborty at the ED office in Mumbai.
Rhea Chakroborty at the ED office in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo )
         

Actor Rhea Chakraborty appeared before the Enforcement directorate on Friday after the central agency rejected her request to defer questioning in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

The ED had filed a money laundering case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput based on the basis of a First Information Report filed by the Bihar police.

Sushant’s father, KK Singh, had alleged that there were unexplained transfers from his son’s bank account involving actor Rhea Chakraborty and others.

The late actor’s father had accused Chakraborty of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career, said officials.

The ED will probe allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput’s money and his bank accounts. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput’s income for money laundering and creating illegal assets, the officials said.

Legal experts said that an ED probe is different from the one conducted by the local police as according to normal criminal law, a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty, but under PMLA (prevention of money laundering act), a person is presumed guilty until he proves his innocence.

