e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned: ‘Careful who you mess with’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta posts cryptic message as Rhea Chakraborty is questioned: ‘Careful who you mess with’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a cryptic social media post, just when the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty appeared for questioning in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Aug 07, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sushant Singh Rajput poses with sister Shweta Singh Kirti.
Sushant Singh Rajput poses with sister Shweta Singh Kirti.
         

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared a cryptic social media post, which coincided with Rhea Chakraborty’s first public appearance in weeks. Rhea on Friday appeared at the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai, for questioning in the actor’s death case. Rhea has been accused of siphoning money off his account, and abetting his suicide, among other allegations.

“Har Har Mahadev,” Shweta wrote in her Instagram post, attaching a picture of Lord Shiva, above which was written, “Someone said be careful who you mess with because you don’t know who protects them in the spiritual world.” Sushant’s fans came out in support in the comments section. “So true,” one person wrote. “God is in control! His beloved child will get justice,” wrote another.

 

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. His father, KK Singh, several weeks later filed an FIR against Rhea, accusing her of multiple crimes. Rhea had filed a petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the investigation be transferred to Mumbai, from Bihar, where the FIR against her was originally lodged. She had asked the ED to postpone her questioning until the apex court heard her argument. The plea was rejected by the ED.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty reaches ED office with brother Showik to record her statement in money laundering case

Rhea’s only official statement on the matter came in a self-made video, in which she said, “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice. Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail.”

The case will now be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, a move that Shweta welcomed on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
‘Fully committed’: PM Modi assures complete implementation of NEP 2020
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
Donald Trump cites India to ban ‘national security risk’ Chinese TikTok
5 dead in Kerala landslide, state govt seeks Air Force help to evacuate people
5 dead in Kerala landslide, state govt seeks Air Force help to evacuate people
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha takes oath as new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Mumbai crosses August average rainfall in first 7 days of the month
Mumbai crosses August average rainfall in first 7 days of the month
LIVE: Covid-19 death toll in US reaches 160,000
LIVE: Covid-19 death toll in US reaches 160,000
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
Watch: Policeman, two others jump into well to rescue elderly woman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In