Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Rhea Chakraborty at NCB office for third round of questioning

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:52 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Tuesday for the third round of questioning in the drug abuse angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Chakraborty was escorted from her residence in Juhu to the NCB office in Fort by a police vehicle after she was mobbed by a horde of mediapersons on Sunday, the first day she was summoned by the agency.

NCB said Chakraborty, who was quizzed for around eight hours on Monday and six hours on Sunday, was cooperating in the drug-related probe linked to Rajput’s death on June 14.

NCB deputy director general (south-west region) Mutha Ashok Jain on Monday said that the agency was doing a “professionally thorough and systematic job” and that it will inform the court about its “findings in detail”.

The agency has said it wants to question the 28-year- old actor and confront her with her brother Showik (24), Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda (33) and his house staffer Dipesh Sawant to ascertain their roles in the alleged drug racket.

The NCB launched its investigation after WhatsApp chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with Rajput’s death case surfaced.

Chakrabortys’ lawyer, however, had denied that either of the two siblings ever consumed drugs.

The agency has till now has arrested eight people including Showik, Miranada and Sawant in the case.

Others who have been arrested are Zaid Vilatra, Kaizan Ebrahim, Abdel Basit Parihar, Karan Arora, and Abbas Lakhani.

However, Vilatra and Parihar, two accused who had implicated Rhea Chakraborty’s brother and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and domestic help Dipesh Swant, have retracted their statements given to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

(With agency inputs)