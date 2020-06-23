Kangana Ranaut recalls not being able to afford clothes for award functions, because ‘I wasn’t a star kid’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that after one of her exes accused her of being a ‘gold digger’, she decided to prove everyone wrong by becoming one of the richest persons in the country by age 50.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kangana said that she didn’t know how to deny her ex’s comments. She said, “I didn’t know how to prove that it wasn’t it. In a relationship, how does one who doesn’t have such possessions, comes from a small town with a humble background, have no chance of love, dignity! That person suddenly doesn’t have a say in this world of nepotistic materialistic people. Then, I thought I’m going to have the best house anyone will have, best office and by the age of 50, I also will be one of the richest people in India. That’s what I’ve just decided.”

She said that when she started out in the industry, she wasn’t paid, because she isn’t a ‘star kid’, who are given stylists. She continued, “I remember after Gangster, I was going for these award functions where I was getting an award. I didn’t have clothes to wear. I didn’t even have any money to buy those clothes. So there was this designer friend of mine Rick Roy who used to sponsor my clothes. He was struggling himself but his parents were supporting him.”

She said that it was because of Rick that she was even able to attend some of those awards shows. She added, “He would make these gowns for me and I’d wonder where he’s getting the money from. But it was wonderful that somebody came to my help. Otherwise, how would I even go to these functions? I wouldn’t have made it to those award nights. I didn’t have clothes. Otherwise, I used to wear a few Mango tops and for me, those were the luxury brands. That was the best I could afford at that point. I didn’t have access to anything. From there, I came here so it’s amazing.”

In the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana has once again spoken against the Bollywood elite, accusing them of ostracising outsiders.

