Kangana Ranaut talks about Sushant Singh Rajput’s struggles: ‘He was anxious about work, how he had been cornered’

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:00 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has again addressed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, claiming that the actor was ‘anxious about work’. She spoke to Pinkvilla and said that even though they had never met the actor, they had common friends.

Earlier, she had criticised the gatekeepers of Bollywood and accused them of creating a negative narrative around Sushant. She had said the actor didn’t get his due in an almost two-minute long video.

In the new interview, she was quoted as saying: “Sushant and I had never interacted – at least I don’t remember it particularly – but we had many close friends like Sandip Ssingh and Kamal Jain. There were many people who were so close to Sushant. I pretty much knew what was going on in his life because they were very fond of him and very close to him.”

She recounted what producer Kamal Jain told her about his last conversation with Sushant. She said, “Kamal ji told me that he had spoken with Sushant last Monday and he was very disturbed. He mentioned that he had never spoken like that before. He had told Kamal Ji: ‘Make a big film with me yaar. I’ve given Chhicchore, I’ve given a hit film but I still don’t have any big films. I don’t’ have the work I want.’ Kamal Ji assured him to do something together once the lockdown is lifted. They were supposed to meet on Thursday, but then this happened. So, clearly, he was anxious about work and he was anxious about the way people have cornered him.”

She claimed that at one time, he had big banners wanting to work with him but the projects didn’t materialise. She said, “When I started out, I had known how Sushant had a contract with a very big production house. He was the first choice for Ram-Leela and he was the first choice for Bajirao Mastani. He could not work on those films, which went on to become very big hits.

“Then of course, he had a certain attitude, he didn’t like sucking up to people. Also, he was very vulnerable. In every interview, he mentioned that he didn’t know how to express himself. And that even as a kid whenever he went out and saw people looking at him, he didn’t know what they were thinking about him, so he became very studious. Same is with this industry. What gets mean and unfair is that in his last few posts he was literally begging people to watch his film.”

On Sunday, June 14, Sushant was found dead at his home. Police have said that Sushant died by suicide.

