Kangana Ranaut’s Mental Hai Kya to be renamed as Judgemental Hai Kya: report

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently met members of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and later told the media that she is ready to make necessary changes in her upcoming film, Mental Hai Kya. Fresh reports now suggest that the makers have opted for the title, Judgemental Hai Kya. Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya also stars Rajkummar Rao.

A Mumbai Mirror report claimed that the producers have decided to change the title of the film. Quoting a spokesperson for the film’s production house, the report said, “Given the sensitivity attached to the issue of mental health and the fact that our intention is not to offend or hurt anyone’s sentiments, the makers have decided to change the title to Judgementall Hai Kya.” It added that all mentions of “mental” will also be muted.

The film faced troubles ever since the first poster was released, revealing the title. The Indian Medical Association (IMA), along with the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) and Deepika Padukone’s The Live Love Laugh Foundation, wrote letters to the film’s makers, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, the Prime Minister’s office and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore seeking withdrawal of the teasers and a revision of the title.

After meeting CBFC members, Kangana had said, “Well there will be a mild, small change in the title of the film because they find it a bit too harsh. So we are more than happy to do that and other than that, there are absolutely no cuts. They were thrilled to see the film,” she said.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 13:09 IST