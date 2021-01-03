Kangana Ranaut slams Urmila Matondkar amid reports that she bought Rs 3 cr office after joining Shiv Sena: ‘Wish I was as smart as you’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again targeted actor Urmila Matondkar online. Kangana reacted to latest reports that Urmila has bought a Rs 3 crore office space in Mumbai, a few months after joining the Shiv Sena.

Sharing a news clipping about Urmila’s new purchase, Kangana wrote in a tweet, “Dear @UrmilaMatondkar ji maine jo khud ki mehnat se ghar banaye woh bhi Congress tod rahi hai, sach mein BJP ko khush karke mere haath sirf 25-30 cases he lage hain, kash main bhi aapki tarah samajhdar hoti toh Congress ko khush karti, kitni bevakoof hoon main, nahin? (The homes that I made with my hard work are being destroyed by Congress. All I got from making BJP happy were just 25-30 court cases. I wish I was as smart as you and made Congress happy instead. I am so stupid, right)?” Kangana also shared a fan-made video of how she ‘busted’ Urmila.

Kangana and Urmila had sparked an internet feud in September when latter called the former a ‘rudali’ and Kangana retaliated by calling her a ‘soft porn actor’. After Kangana compared Mumbai to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Urmila said in an interview that Kangana should look inside her own backyard before slamming other states. “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state,” Urmila had said in an interview to India Today. Reacting to her, Kangana had said that Urmila is a ‘soft porn actor’ who is ‘not known for her acting’.

Kangana’s comment was massively criticised by several prominent Bollywood personalities. Urmila later said that she is willing to apologise to Kangana if she was hurt by her ‘rudali’ comment. “I said rudali in a certain context, and if at all it was offensive, I have absolutely no qualms in saying I am sorry about it. Maybe not her, maybe the people who support her so dearly. So I am sorry if anything like that has gone out of context. It doesn’t make me small,” she had said in another interview to Barkha Dutt.

Recently in December, when Urmila was ordained into the Shiv Sena, she refused to discuss her feud with Kangana any further. “I think much has been spoken on Kangana. No need to give her that much importance now. Everybody has the right and freedom to criticise, she is free to do it. I wish to clear this today that I never responded to her [Kangana] in my interview [earlier],” she had said.

