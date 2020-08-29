e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Ganpati Darshan fam jam is a colour-coded affair. See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Ganpati Darshan fam jam is a colour-coded affair. See pics

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and the rest of their family got together for a special Ganpati darshan lunch on Saturday. See their pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Aug 29, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Kapoor family in a festive mood.
The Kapoor family in a festive mood.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor enjoyed a get-together with her whole family on Saturday. She met her sister Karisma Kapoor, parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita for Ganpati darshan and also got her son Taimur along. Karisma shared pictures from the meet-up on Instagram. “Ganapati Darshan familytime,” she captioned the post. It showed Karisma in a suit while Kareena was seen in a pastel blue suit. Taimur was wearing a yellow kurta and his cousin Samaira was matching him in a yellow suit of her own.

 

View this post on Instagram

Ganapati Darshan 🙏🏼🕉🌺 #familytime

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Also spotted were Aadar and Armaan Jain with their mother Reema Jain. Armaan’s wife Anissa was also seen with the family. Another picture showed Samaira, Kiaan and Taimur praying to Lord Ganesha.

Also read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli announce pregnancy, baby arrives January 2021, see their pic

Kareena also recently had a reunion with her girlfriends after months of lockdown and self isolation at home. She meet her friends Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Mallika Bhat at Amrita’s home earlier this week. The friends all posed for pictures and shared them on Instagram. “When worst comes to worst, squad comes first,” he captioned her post.

 

Kareena also noted in the caption that Karisma was missing from the picture.”PS: @therealkarismakapoor is missing in action,” she wrote.

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The celebrity couple announced the good news on August 12. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support,” they said in their statement.

Saif, 49, tied the knot with Kareena in October 2012 after a five-year courtship. He was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares actor-daughter Sara and son Ibrahim.

