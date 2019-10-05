Kareena Kapoor Khan looks luminous on latest magazine cover, fans call her ‘ultimate diva’ and ‘golden goddess’. See here

bollywood

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared on the cover of October’s issue of Elle India. The cover was shared online on Saturday, and shows Kareena wearing a golden dress.

The caption of the post, describing Kareena as ‘pure gold’, noted, “Star light, star bright. A hit radio show. A film career like no other. Like The Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time.” Kareena is a frequent fixture on magazine covers, and in recent months has appeared on Asiana and Femina.

Her looks were appreciated in the comments section of the post, with fans calling her ‘stunning’ and ‘gorgeous’. A couple of people even called her ‘the ultimate diva’ and a ‘golden goddess’.

While Kareena’s last screen appearance was Veere Di Wedding, the actor will make a return to the big screen with this year’s Good Newwz, starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, and Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. She also acts as judge on a dance reality show Dance India Dance, and hosts a radio talk show What Women Want. This season, her guests include husband Saif Ali Khan and tennis player Sania Mirza.

In a recent interview, Kareena was asked what she finds most irritating about Saif, to which she replied, “His first instant reaction to anything is ‘No’. I’m like ‘Saif, what to do you want to do? Should we like, try and step out?’

Saif and Kareena are paparazzi favourites, thanks to their son, Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena’s multi-tasking abilities were recently praised by actor Sameera Reddy, who said in an interview, “She is such a hands-on loving mother and I respect her for breaking the myth that motherhood requires you to change your attitude with respect to your career.”

