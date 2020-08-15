e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan holds tricolour in hand as she wishes fans on 74th Independence Day. See pic

Kareena Kapoor’s son Taimur Ali Khan holds tricolour in hand as she wishes fans on 74th Independence Day. See pic

Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan celebrating India’s 74th Independence Day. See picture.

bollywood Updated: Aug 15, 2020 12:59 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taimur Ali Khan celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture, too.
Taimur Ali Khan celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor shared a picture, too.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor on Saturday shared a photo of her son Taimur Ali Khan holding the Tricolour in his hand as she wished fans on India’s 74th Independence Day.

She wrote: “Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay.” The picture shows Taimur holding two Indian national flag miniatures in his hand. There is an older person standing next to him. Many fans wrote back, some commenting on how cute Taimur looks, while others wished the actor on the occasion.

 

Earlier in the week, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan had confirmed that they were expecting their second child. Issuing a joint statement, they had said, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !!Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

Also read: Ankita Lokhande slams reports saying Sushant Singh Rajput paid her EMIs, his sister Shweta hails her as ‘an independent woman’

On Friday, Kareena had posted a picture of herself from work. She had written: “Another day, another shoot and well... another one of my favourite selfies.”

Kareena’s last release was Angrezi Medium, which was also actor Irrfan Khan’s last film before his death earlier this year. Kareena had shot for Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, before it was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic. The shoot of her film with Karan Johar, Takht, was to commence early this year but has now been postponed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
Why are our rulers scared of naming China, asks Congress
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
India’s review of China’s Confucius Institutes to focus on Kolkata, Mumbai centres
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Ladakh, Leh, Kargil to be India’s first carbon neutral region: PM Modi
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
Mayawati attacks UP govt over Dalit village head’s murder, boy’s death
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
‘Time to move away from ordinary’: Inspiring quotes from PM’s I-Day speech
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
After abandoning Amaravati for 14 months, Jagan decides to develop it again
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Five companies keen on IPL title sponsorship
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
Ladakh: Clear message to China as soldiers hoist tricolour at Pangong lake
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In