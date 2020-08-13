Ibrahim reacts to news of father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor expecting second child

bollywood

Congratulatory messages poured in for Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan as they announced that they were expecting their second child together. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif’s son from his first marriage with Amrita Singh, has also reacted to the news.

Ibrahim commented “Abba,” followed by a fire emoji on his aunt, Soha Ali Khan’s post. Soha had teased her brother Saif, who is expecting his fourth child. Apart from Ibrahim, Saif has daughter Sara Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita, and son Taimur Ali Khan with Kareena.

Soha had shared a meme of Saif sitting on a chair with a serious expression on his face. It said ‘The Quadfather’, a play on classic Hollywood film The Godfather. “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever,” she quipped in her caption.

On Wednesday, Kareena announced the news of her second pregnancy in a joint statement with Saif. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena,” a statement issued by the couple said.

In 2018, on Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights 2.Oh, Kareena had said ‘two years more’ when asked when she and Saif were having another child.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in a special appearance in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara. He has Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and Amazon Prime Video series Dilli in the pipeline.

Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which has Aamir Khan playing the titular role. The film, a remake of the critically acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, was originally set for a Christmas release this year. However, it has now been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be out on Christmas 2021.

