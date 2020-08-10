Sara Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim cycle in the rain during monsoon vacation. Watch

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan has shared a new video from her vacation with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram. The Khan siblings can be seen cycling in light rain on a clear street at a picturesque location.

Sara captioned the video, “Gone with the Wind.” Both of them can be seen racing ahead of their respectable cycles. Green fields can be seen on each side of the road, which has no traffic in sight.

Sara’s fans loved the video that received more than 850000 ‘likes’ within an hour. A fan called the two of them, “Cutieeepieeesss.” Another wrote, “Awww the coolest siblings are here.” One more commented, “My loves.”

Sara had shared similar pictures from their another cycling session a few days back. She had penned a new poem in her trademark style to go along with the pics. She wrote, “Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’. To see more please like share and subscribe #doubletrouble #twinning #winning.” Both Sara and Ibrahim can be seen twinning in white t-shirts and shorts in the pictures. One photo shows Sara sitting on Ibrahim’s shoulders, another shows them siting on the roadside with their cycles.

Sara had shared another poem to go with her pool pictures. It showed her enjoying a ride on an inflated duck in the pool as it rains. She wrote, “The calm before the storm...Nothing will ruin Sara or Uni’s form...Weather will change, rain will transform... We will embrace it, be ourselves and not conform.”

The brother-sister duo celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the undisclosed picturesque location. Sara had also shared a funny video on the occasion and captioned it, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it. Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime.” The video shows Sara enjoying her ride on an inflated duck in a pool before Ibrahim topples her into the water.

Sara will next be seen in Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The film was supposed to release in May but was postponed due to the lockdown.

