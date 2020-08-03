Raksha Bandhan: Sara Ali Khan shares hilarious video of brother Ibrahim, Kriti Sanon and Milind Soman write emotional notes

bollywood

A host of Bollywood celebrities have shared their happy moments with their siblings on Raksha Bandhan. Sara Ali Khan shared a funny throwback video from one of her family vacations with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh on Instagram. She captioned it, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it. Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime.” The video shows Sara enjoying her ride on an inflated duck in a pool before Ibrahim topples her in the water.

Ananya Panday also shared a throwback video with her sister Rysa from the time of her birth. It shows a young Ananya planting a kiss on baby Rysa’s cheek. When her father Chunky Panday asks her to show how many of her teeth are missing, Ananya opens her mouth to give a better picture. He then asks her to see how many teeth the baby has and she actually leans towards the baby to check her as well. She also shared a more recent video where she is trying to kiss Rysa but the latter keeps her away. She captioned the post, “I’ll always protect you as long as u let me give u kisses. happy Rakhi lil Rys pudding #RakshaBandhan #ThenVsNow.”

Kriti Sanon tied a rakhi to her younger sister Nupur Sanon and shared a happy picture from the ceremony. She wrote, “I remember the moment i held you for the first time.. or maybe I’ve just made my own version of that memory in my head.. I felt you were so precious that i needed to hold you correctly with utmost care and love.. Protect you, make you smile..giggle.. Never missed having a brother.. Because i knew i got my best friend for life.. i knew you had the ability to make me smile in my lowest moments (and annoy me in seconds too!) Love you Nups!! May you always laugh like a kid! You are my forever favourite and I’ll always have your back! No matter what! #HappyRakhi.”

Genelia D’Souza shared a picture from her vidaai ceremony along with an emotional note for her brother Nigel D’Souza. Her brother is seen weeping on her shoulder in the photo. “I know I mean the world to you but when I see this picture it makes me believe how blessed I am to have you “We may be as different as the sun and moon, but the same blood flows through our hearts.. I will always need you,,as much as you need me” Happy RakshaBandhan NiguPigu,” she wrote.

Milind Soman was joined by his sisters on Raksha Bandhan and shared a glimpse of their reunion on the occasion. He shared solo pictures with each of them on Instagram as they performed his aarti during the ceremony and posed for the camera. He also shared a group picture with all of them and was also joined by his wife Ankita Konwar and mother Usha.

Talking about the significance of the festival on which a brother promises protect his sister for life, he wrote, “I am lucky to be surrounded by these women and be loved by them always, who is protecting whom? Men feel they protect women but I always believe in the most important ways, its the opposite #HappyRakshaBandhan #love #women #family #life #health #happy #warmth #fun.”

Ekta Kapoor shared a special video which was a montage of her actor brother Tusshar Kapoor’s several family moments. She captioned it, “A good soul...! Simple, sweet & loving! I know you’re younger but I respect u for being the mature, sensible one! @tusshark89 #rakshabandhan.” Tusshar can be seen playing a caring father to his son Laksshya in the video and enjoying with his family members during various birthday parties and festivals.

