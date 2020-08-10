Kareena Kapoor shares glimpse of her shoot day with husband Saif Ali Khan. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:48 IST

Kareena Kapoor has shared a glimpse of her shooting session with husband Saif Ali Khan on Instagram. While the video shows Kareena getting her makeup done, Saif can be seen getting his hair done in the same room at their Mumbai home.

Kareena also shared a fresh selfie on Instagram post her makeup session and captioned it, “Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan get their makeup done at home.

Sharing the candid video on Instagram with the Tashan song Chhaliya playing in the background, Kareena wrote, “Shoot day with the husband.” It shows the couple seated in their workout area, which has a treadmill placed on one side. A match is playing on the TV screen mounted on a wall as they get ready. While a makeup artist is seen working on Kareena’s brows, a hairstylist is seen working on Saif’s hair and beard on the other end of the room. Both the makeup and hair artists are seen following safety norms.

Saif and Kareena had fallen in love on the sets of their film, Tashan. Kareena often shares glimpses of her house on Instagram as well as photos of her three-year-old son Taimur. Taimur also makes occasional appearances in Saif’s video interviews as he often makes unannounced entries during his father’s work-from-home hours.

The family had recently visited Soha Ali Khan’s house on Raksha Bandhan and went on to join the Kapoors for the festive lunch. The huge gathering saw Kareena’s cousin Ranbir Kapoor, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, mother Neetu Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt in attendance. Kareena’s aunt Reema Jain and her sons Armaan and Aadar Jain were also present on the occasion.

Also read: Anil Kapoor shares unseen family photos to wish sister Reena on birthday, asks her to ‘cry less and laugh more’

Kareena had also shared pictures from Taimur and his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The pictures show Saif lending Inaaya a helping hand while tying the rakhi knot. The actor, who is known for her pouty selfies, wrote in caption, “Inni wondering how Tim got that pout,” she had captioned the post.

Follow @htshowbiz for more