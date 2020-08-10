Anil Kapoor shares unseen family photos to wish sister Reena on birthday, asks her to ‘cry less and laugh more’

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 14:23 IST

Anil Kapoor has shared a sweet birthday wish for his sister Reena on her birthday. He also shared a few unseen family pictures on the occasion.

Sharing the throwback family pictures on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best sister in the whole world...Reena you’ve always been so loving, caring & the favourite of the entire family for obvious reasons! May you stay happy, healthy, cry less... and laugh more forever @reenamarwah1.”

The first black and white picture shows Reena posing with Anil’s kids. While Sonam is seen standing in a lehenga, Reena is seen holding Sonam’s sister Rhea in her arms. A picture shows Anil posing with Reena and her husband and a few others show Reena spending time with Anil’s wife Sunita.

Anil also thanked an unverified fan page of Hollywood actor Michael Douglas for wishing Reena on her birthday. Anil had interviewed Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Hindustan Times Summit last year.

Sonam also wished her aunt on the occasion. “Happy happy birthday Bua.. you’re the best best best.. love you lots.. @reenamarwah1,” She wrote along with a childhood picture of her and Reena.

Anil, along with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, will now be seen in a new project titled AK vs AK, which will release on Netflix. He will also be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama, Takht.

The actor is currently focussing on fitness during coronavirus pandemic. He has been sharing inspiring posts on Instagram to encourage his fans to work out at home. He had also shared pictures and videos from the gym which show him either doing squats or flexing his biceps.

He had written in one of his posts, “I take a more relaxed approach to my meals . A little more generous with portion size or may be a little treat thrown in. I was never into weightlifting nor did I take rest days so seriously....but this lockdown has definitely been a learning curve for me in many ways and this is one of them. For we can not forget a training plan is long term and the body needs its reward. I let my body take it easy because I know from the next day I am gonna make it work like crazy till the next rest day comes round...it’s a perfect balance of faith...patience and perseverance... #stayhomestaymotivated.”

