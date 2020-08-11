Kareena Kapoor wears Saif Ali Khan’s shirts for magazine photoshoot, calls him ‘a great husband, extremely good father’

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor has revealed she wore husband Saif Ali Khan’s shirts for her latest magazine photoshoot. She called him “a great husband and an extremely good father.”

Talking about her equation with Saif, Kareena told the magazine in an interview, “Saif’s a great husband and an extremely good father. When I met Saif, he was calmer with himself. The timing was right. We’re a decade apart, yet he thinks way ahead of me.”

"Saif’s a great husband and an extremely good father. When I met Saif, he was calmer with himself. The timing was right. We’re a decade apart, yet he thinks way ahead of me." - #KareenaKapoorKhan talks about her equation with #SaifAliKhan in the latest issue of #Filmfare. pic.twitter.com/QTQJYXluSe — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 11, 2020

She took to her Instagram page to show glimpses from the magazine photoshoot. The actor has featured on the cover of Filmfare magazine’s August issue. She is seen wearing a blue shirt on the cover while other stills show her posing in a white shirt and a floral black night suit. She captioned the video on Instagram, “I love love love Saif... for lending me his shirts and for his photography skills.”

Kareena on Monday had shared a short video on her Instagram stories which saw the couple getting ready for a photoshoot. She captioned the post, “Shoot day with the husband.” It showed the couple getting their makeup done in their workout area at home. While a makeup artist was seen doing Kareena’s makeup, another hairstylist was seen styling Saif’s hair and beard on the other end of the room.

Kareena had also shared a selfie to show her makeup and wrote in caption, “Wake up and makeup is the Monday mood I was waiting for.”

Kareena was working on her next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, before all film shoots came to a standstill due to coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. The release date of the Aamir Khan and Kareena-starrer has now been postponed to Christmas 202. Earlier, the movie was slated for release on Christmas this year.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of 1994 American film Forrest Gump. The comedy-drama film directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures would mark the third team-up of the 54-year-old actor and Kareena after 3 idiots and Talaash. The movie also features Kareena’s 3 Idiots co-star Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

