Randhir Kapoor on rumours of daughter Kareena Kapoor expecting second child with Saif Ali Khan: ‘Hope it’s true’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 16:11 IST

Randhir Kapoor hopes the rumours of his daughter, Kareena Kapoor Khan, expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan are true. Saif and Kareena are already parents to a three-year-old son, Taimur.

The Times of India texted Kareena to confirm the rumours of her pregnancy but she chose not to respond. However, Randhir expressed his excitement about the idea of having another grandchild and hoped that the news was true.

“I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company,” Randhir said, adding that Saif and Kareena had not told him anything and he has no idea if the news is true.

Also read: Anushka Sharma takes fun quiz with Virat Kohli, reveals who is the first one to say sorry after a fight

In 2018, on Komal Nahta’s chat show Starry Nights 2.Oh, Kareena had said ‘two years more’ when asked when she and Saif were having another child. Hearing this, her best friend Amrita Arora had joked, “I just told her if she decides to get pregnant again, let me know because I’ll be leaving the country.” Amrita was probably making a reference to the media frenzy surrounding Kareena’s pregnancy the first time around.

At the India Today Conclave in 2018, Kareena had opened up about how her life revolved around Taimur, after she became a mother. “My life is no more my own. My heart no more beats inside me. It beats in this gorgeous looking boy that I sleep next to every night and everything is in his two tiny little hands,” she had said.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the critically acclaimed Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. Originally set to hit the theatres this year, the release has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be out on Christmas 2021.

Follow @htshowbiz for more