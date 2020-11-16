Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora take a stroll in Dharamshala, Taimur yells ‘no photo’. Watch viral video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 10:23 IST

Actors Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted taking a stroll on a street in Dharamshala. In a video that has gone viral, Saif and Kareena’s young son Taimur was seen responding to crowds.

In the video, Saif was seen holding the hand of his son as Kareena and Arjun walked behind. Malaika walked by their side. Suddenly, Taimur was seeing saying ‘no photo’ loudly. All of them were seen without any masks on. Kareena and Arjun were deep in conversation.

On Diwali, Kareena had shared a post and written: “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy.” It showed Saif, Taimur and her in a hurdle near a huge indoor bonfire. Malaika had commented that she deserved to be credited for the picture.

Saif and Arjun are part of Bhoot Police team. On Diwali, he had shared a video clip where the entire team of Bhoot Police including Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif and himself had wished all.

Couple of days back, Kareena had been spotted at Mumbai airport with Taimur, leaving for Dharamshala. Speaking about her plans on Diwali, she had earlier told Times of India, “Saif is shooting in Dharamshala for a film, and I have never been there, so Taimur and I will join him there. We are actually looking forward to setting out. It will be great to travel to the mountains and spend time in the open air and sunshine. It’s been a year where we had to be at home for a long duration. So, going to Dharamshala and being there for a few days will be great.”

“We plan to keep it very quiet and spend as much time in the open as we can. It’s obviously not going to be a big Diwali, and I am very happy with that, I would rather have it small this year, ” she had added.

