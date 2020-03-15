e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor says reinvention helped her excel in last 20 years, credits husband Saif for showing her ‘bigger picture’

Kareena Kapoor says reinvention helped her excel in last 20 years, credits husband Saif for showing her ‘bigger picture’

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she has ‘adequately reinvented’ herself to stay relevant in the film industry and credits her husband Saif Ali Khan for showing her the ‘bigger picture’.

bollywood Updated: Mar 15, 2020 11:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a cop in the recent release Angrezi Medium.
Kareena Kapoor Khan plays a cop in the recent release Angrezi Medium.
         

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is arguably among the biggest names in Bollywood right now. With two prestigious and mega projects like Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht in her kitty, she is easily the reigning diva of the Hindi film industry. This, when the industry, is known to be ruthless with married female actors. Speaking to Mid Day, Kareena revealed how reinvention and staying detached have served her well.

She was quoted in the publication as saying: “I am aware of the industry dynamics, and have adequately reinvented myself. People who don’t have their head on their shoulders can’t stand the pressures. Here, people around constantly boost your ego; having 40 million followers on Instagram and earning heaps of praise can create a false haze. But I have lived the last two decades by detaching myself. It’s an art that I have mastered over the years.”

 

Kareena has constantly pushed the envelope when it comes to industry’s relationship with female actors. She believes that along with the new lot of actors like Kangana Ranaut, she is helping change the narrative. She continued: “Kangana [Ranaut], Vidya [Balan], Priyanka [Chopra Jonas] and I picked up films that moulded different narratives for women. There was a shift in audience mentality. Actors, who are in their 30s, are a lot more relaxed now; they chase stories before everything else.”

Be it with her choice of films, demanding pay parity with male actors or handling fame, her husband Saif Ali Khan has been a constant source of advice and guidance. She added how Saif has always shown her the ‘bigger picture’. She said, “As actors, we meet the same people, talk about which film is being made, which brand endorsement you missed, which director you want to meet for the next big role. This loop gets toxic. For me, reinvention is getting the big picture right and [that is achieved] by knowing more about the world. I have had the privilege of taking a step back, travelling, reading, and meeting people who have nothing to do with this world. I owe that to Saif.”

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan cancels ‘Sunday meet’ at Jalsa amid coronavirus crisis: ‘I am not going to come, take precautions’

Kareena saw the release of Good Newwz this year, which has scored big at the box office. Paired opposite Akshay Kumar, the film is about two couples, desperately trying for a baby and what happens when their sperms get exchanged at an IVF centre. Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani played the other couple in the film. Kareena is currently shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in Punjab. Sometime later this year, she will begin work on Takht, a Karan Johar directorial. Her latest release Angrezi Medium, which stars Irrfan and Radhika Madaan in lead roles, has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
289 people on Dubai-Kochi flight offloaded after passenger tests coronavirus positive
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 93, govt scales up combat efforts
Coronavirus cases in India climb to 93, govt scales up combat efforts
India brings back 211 students from coronavirus-hit Italy’s Milan
India brings back 211 students from coronavirus-hit Italy’s Milan
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Google’s coronavirus checkup website: Everything we know about it
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Shoaib Akhtar picks Pakistan cricket’s ‘greatest find’
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet with fans over coronavirus outbreak
LIVE| Party member who criticized Xi’s handling of covid-19 goes missing
LIVE| Party member who criticized Xi’s handling of covid-19 goes missing
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
Photo of worn-out nurse shows Italy health workers’ fatigue in virus fight
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news