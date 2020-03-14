Kareena Kapoor shares cute pic with Aamir Khan on his birthday: ‘My favourite co-star is his pillow’

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 13:41 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared the cutest picture with co-star Aamir Khan on his birthday. Taking to her new Instagram page, Kareena posted sneaky selfie with Aamir in which he is seen taking a nap on their chartered flight.

“My fav co-star has to be @_aamirkhan’s... pillow!,” Kareena captioned the photo. She appears to be referring to Aamir’s pillows that he brings to every flight that he takes.

Aamir and Kareena are currently filming their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha in Punjab. The film is a Hindi remake of 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump that starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

On Valentine’s Day, Aamir had shared Kareena’s look in the film, and added that he wishes to romance her in every film. “Paa lene ki baichaini, aur kho dene ka darr... Bas itna sa hai, zindagi ka safar (The eagerness to make them yours and the fear of losing them. That’s all there is to life). #HappyValentinesDay Kareena. I wish I could romance you in every film... comes naturally to me ;-) Love. a,” he wrote in the caption.

Aamir had announced the project on his 54th birthday in March last year. In November, the actor had shared his first look from the film that showed him sitting in a train compartment and sporting an innocent smile. He is donning a light pink turban and has a thick beard with a handlebar moustache.

Kareena latest release was Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium, in which she is seen in a small, special role. She was also recently seen in multi-starrer Good Newwz. Laal Singh Chaddha will release on Christmas 2020.

