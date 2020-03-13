Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha lead Bollywood in sharing safety tips for prevention against coronavirus

bollywood

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 18:17 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared an Instagram Story on prevention against the coronavirus. She cautioned her followers against the outbreak and told them not to panic.

“There is so much of new information coming out every minute and it’s scary for everyone but we need to filter information from the right sources. Don’t panic and more importantly don’t cause panic. Your actions affect those around you. Efforts are being made all over the world and we must all do our part, however small. Stay safe. Love you all,” she wrote. Kareena’s latest film, Angrezi Medium released on Friday and will suffer big box office losses due to the outbreak. The Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra government announced that cinema halls will remain shut in the national capital for the rest of the month to save people against the infection.

hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc) — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 12, 2020

Actor Sonakshi Sinha also tweeted about the pandemic to her followers. She shared a picture of herself wearing a mask and some dark sunglasses while sitting in a flight. “As the world battles #coronavirus, let’s ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don’t add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory ‘me’ time,” she wrote.

GUYS STOP BEING STUPID AND READ THIS! The coronavirus is a real thing!!! Change behaviours NOW! #coronavirus https://t.co/3fWBixCiom — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 12, 2020

As the world battles #coronavirus, let's ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don't add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory 'me' time pic.twitter.com/q3ujRiXJSY — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 13, 2020

Parineeti Chopra has been shared first person accounts of Italians who are under the government-imposed quarantine. “GUYS STOP BEING STUPID AND READ THIS! The coronavirus is a real thing!!! Change behaviours NOW! #coronavirus,” she wrote in a tweet.

Sonam Kapoor shared tips on how to keep one’s immunity strong. “Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc),” she wrote.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected 81 people in India and killed one. Across the world, as many as 133,000 people have been infected and 4978 killed.

