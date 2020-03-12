Kareena Kapoor called ‘arrogant’ after fan pesters her for picture, Twitter comes out in defence. Watch here

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:29 IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor has been criticised online for perceived ‘arrogant’ behaviour with a fan on Holi. A video shared online shows Kareena apparently rebuffing a fan’s requests for a photograph.

The video shows Kareena exiting a building and being followed by a couple of fans. After one of them seems to invade Kareena’s personal space, the actor is seen saying something to her, but stops and poses for a picture with them anyway. Kareena then walks away.

The comments section of the post was flooded with angry reactions. “My goodness...Look at her attitude. Very bad... No doubt why bebo is regarded as one of the most arrogant actresses in Bollywood,” one person wrote. “She will learn biggest lesson of life once she reaches a stage where she would be deprived of this beauty and fame,” wrote another. Both comments received hundreds of ‘likes’.

Others pointed out how Kareena may be a star but has a right to have a normal day. “Don’t they have the right to lead a normal day with their kids.... some fans should really know to draw the line,” wrote one, while another schooled the fans, “If someone doesn’t want to click pics with you then don’t run after her as simple as that..true fans respect privacy! before judging any celeb learn to think from their perspective.”

Kareena celebrated the festival of colours with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur. She also shared pictures on her newly minted Instagram account. Taking to the photo-sharing platform, Kareena posted a picture of herself and captioned it, “I think pink is my colour. Agree?” She also shared a picture of Taimur on Instagram stories, and captioned it, “Looks like pink is his colour too.”

The actor was last seen in the box office hit Good Newwz, with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, and she will next be seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan, and is shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan.

