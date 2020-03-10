Holi 2020: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor step out in white as Taimur Ali Khan gets excited at the sight of a car. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 15:35 IST

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted in white, accompanied by their son Taimur Ali Khan, on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday. Pictures and videos of the family have been shared online.

The pictures show Kareena and Saif wearing serene white. Taimur, meanwhile, is wearing a grey cap as well. A bit of gulaal could be seen on Kareena’s cheek as she crossed a street with Taimur. “My favorite beautiful family,” one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post of the trio. “This family is love,” wrote another. A second video of Taimur, apparently taken after he took a bath, has also been shared. In another video, Saif can be heard wishing the photographers a happy Holi, while Taimur gets visibly excited at the sight of a car.

Earlier in the day, actors Aishwarya Rai and Aamir Khan took to social media to wish their fans a happy Holi. While Aishwarya shared pictures of herself at the Holika Dehen ceremony with daughter Aaradhya, Aamir shared pictures of his wife Kiran Rao and their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000. Watch here

Bollywood’s Holi celebrations began in earnest this year at the Ambanis’ grand bash over the weekend, which saw Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, among several others in attendance. Priyanka later took to social media to share her best wishes for her fans, and posted a picture of herself celebrating Nick’s first Holi in India.

While Saif was last seen in the comedy-drama Jawaani Jaaneman, with debutante Alaya F, Kareena was seen with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the box office smash Good Newwz.

Follow @htshowbiz for more