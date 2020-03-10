Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan rage on Holi in this throwback video from 2000. Watch here

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 14:41 IST

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared a throwback video of Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, interior designer Gauri Khan, on the occasion of Holi. The video, taken in 2000, shows Shah Rukh and Gauri celebrating the festival of colours together.

Ghai tweeted on Tuesday, “SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai’s HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000.” The 10-minute video shows Shah Rukh and Gauri playing with colours, and Shah Rukh at one point being thrown into a shallow pool of water. The centrepiece of the video is the couple’s dance together.

Watch the video here:

SRK , Gauri n friends at subhash ghai's HOLI party in meghna cottage , mud island mumbai in 2000🕺🏽💃🏽https://t.co/ZwmUDNsMFf. — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) March 10, 2020

Earlier in the day, actors Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai took to social media to wish their fans a happy Holi. While Aamir shared pictures of his wife, Kiran Rao, and their son, Azad Rao Khan, Aishwarya shared pictures of herself with daughter Aaradhya, posing with the Holika Dehen bonfire in the background.

Shah Rukh’s fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of his next film. The actor was last seen in the critical and commercial disappointment, Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh has been linked in recent months to new films by Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK and Atlee, although he is yet to make an official announcement.

Bollywood kickstarted its Holi celebrations this year with a grand party at the Ambanis’, which saw everyone from Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas to actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in attendance.

