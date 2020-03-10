Holi 2020: Aishwarya Rai has fiery celebration with daughter Aaradhya, shares pics. See here

bollywood

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 12:39 IST

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken to Instagram to share pictures from the Bachchan family’s Holi celebrations on Monday. The actor’s pictures show her posing with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, with a Holi bonfire in the background.

Aishwarya captioned her post, “Happy Holi to All. Love n Light. She added a heart and star emoji to her caption as well. The first picture shows Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiling for the camera, with Aaradhya wearing a pink dress. Aishwarya has a ‘tika’ on her forehead. The next couple of pictures from the post show a magnificent bonfire, blazing away. The post has been ‘liked’ over half-a-million times.

The actor’s fans took the opportunity to wish her and the Bachchan family a happy Holi. Several fans left fire emojis in the comments section as well.

Aishwarya often shares pictures of her family on social media. Her most recent post featuring husband Abhishek and their daughter came on February 15. She also shared several pictures of the entire family, including father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan on Abhishek’s birthday on February 5. In November, Aishwarya had shared a picture with her own mother, Brinda Rai, and Aaradhya, posing together. “Love you eternally,” she’d written in the caption.

Bollywood kickstarted its Holi celebrations this year with the Ambanis’ grand bash over the weekend, which saw everyone from actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in attendance.

