Home / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana makes Instagram account public. Check out her best, unseen pics from it

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana makes Instagram account public. Check out her best, unseen pics from it

Suhana Khan’s Instagram page is now public and verified. Check out some of her more unseen pictures.

bollywood Updated: Mar 08, 2020 17:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Suhana Khan’s account has been active since 2017.
         

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana has made her Instagram profile public and has even been given a ‘verification badge’. It is not known exactly when the account was made accessible to all.

The handle, @suhanakhan2, has been active since October 2017 and the first picture posted is of Suhana with her producer and interior designer mother Gauri. Her bio reads “So I can be like you.” As of Sunday, the account has as many as 102,000 followers including Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh, Gauri and others.

Suhana has shared 21 posts so far which include her pictures with friends and family. She has disabled comments on all posts.

 

 

🖤

💔👩‍🎓💔

🥱

Suhana is among the most followed and most popular star kids of her generation. Her pictures often go viral on hundreds of her fanpages on Instagram. Gauri and Shah Rukh, too, regularly share her pictures on social media.

Just like her dad, Suhana, too, aspires to make a career in films. She recently starred in a short film made by her friend titled, The Grey Part of Blue. Fans loved her work in the film and are now looking forward to her Bollywood debut.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor on becoming a mother: ‘I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Had a calling for a long time’

Recent rumours suggested that she might make her debut opposite Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz in a film made by Karan Johar. However, Karan refuted the rumours. “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!” Karan tweeted.

Suhana is currently studying acting at New York University. Shah Rukh has said for years that his children will be allowed to work in films only after they complete their education.

