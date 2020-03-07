Karan Johar shares throwback pic with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘My expression is a result of overeating’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:11 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar has unearthed another throwback photo featuring him and his friend Shah Rukh Khan. In the photo, Karan looks considerably more plump than what he looks now.

Poking fun at the himself, he captioned the pic, “I think bhai @iamsrk is sweating thinking of how to break the news to me that I need to hit a treadmill! #throwbacksaturday ! Meanwhile my expression is a result of discomfort from overeating!” The photo shows Karan looking intently at something while Shah Rukh is seen wiping sweat off his neck.

Karan and Shah Rukh have been friends for long. Karan has worked with Shah Rukh in multiple films such as his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan and even Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which Shah Rukh was seen in a special role.

Also read: Neha Kakkar shows pictures of her swanky Rishikesh bungalow and the tiny home she was born in: ‘I always get emotional’

Earlier this week, Karan had shared another picture with Shah Rukh. While the actor was seen dancing at Sanjay Kapoor’s sangeet in the photo, Karan was seen cheering for him. “Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor ‘s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday,” Karan had captioned the post. Both Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor later commented on the picture. While Maheep commented with laughing emoticons, Sanjay commented, “Hahaha 7th Dec 1998.”

Karan’s next film will be Takht, starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be a period epic on the lives of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh.

Follow @htshowbiz for more