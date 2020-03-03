Karan Johar is an awkward ‘background dancer’ to Shah Rukh Khan in priceless throwback photo

bollywood

Filmmaker Karan Johar dug into his photo archives to share a priceless picture from actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s sangeet ceremony on December 7, 1997. In the snap, actor Shah Rukh Khan is seen busting out his best dance moves, as ‘background dancer’ Karan tries to keep up but in vain.

“Throwback to @sanjaykapoor2500 and @maheepkapoor’s sangeet! The superstar shakes a leg and don’t miss the out of sync background dancer! #throwbacktuesday,” he captioned the click, which has already garnered tens of thousands of likes on Instagram in less than an hour.

Sanjay’s nephew, filmmaker and entrepreneur Akshay Marwah, dropped a comment on the Instagram post. He wrote, “Wow. I remember this night completely!! It was insane chaiya chaiya all the way!”

Karan and Shah Rukh’s association goes back a long way – they first met on the sets of Karan Arjun (1995) and later starred together in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which came out in the same year.

Shah Rukh played the lead role in Karan’s debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and also starred in his subsequent films – Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name Is Khan.

In his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy, Karan revealed that Shah Rukh was hurt when he made a film – Student Of The Year – without him. He admitted that there was a distance between them for a while but they eventually mended fences.

“Shah Rukh is a very possessive person. He’s a possessive friend. I think I may have hurt him when I made a film without him. And I think I got hurt because when I did, I felt he didn’t give me that paternal or fraternal feeling that I had from him otherwise. I think we were two hurt friends for no reason,” Karan wrote in his book.

