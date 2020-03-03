Akshay Kumar says Ajay Devgn ‘pushed him out’ of Phool Aur Kaante at Sooryavanshi trailer launch

bollywood

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 11:52 IST

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will join forces to fight terrorism in Rohit Shetty’s new cop drama Sooryavanshi. Though the actors are great friends now and are happily sharing screen space with each other, did you know that they once fought for the same role?

During the Sooryavanshi trailer launch, Akshay revealed that he was originally cast in Phool Aur Kaante (1991), but Ajay ‘pushed him out’ of it. Phool Aur Kaante marked Ajay’s debut in Bollywood, while Akshay’s first outing as a leading man was Saugandh, which released in the same year.

Introducing Ajay as his old friend, Akshay said at the event, “Hum dono ne apna career saath mein hi shuru kiya tha. Aisa shuru kiya tha ki ek hi film ke liye dono lade the. Pehli film jo humari thi, Phool Aur Kaante, jisme pehle main tha phir mujhe dhakka maar ke isne liya (We both started our careers together. We started out in such a way that we fought for the same film. I was originally cast in Phool Aur Kaante but he pushed me out and got the film for himself).”

Watch | Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh at Sooryanvanshi trailer launch

Akshay then went on to say that he and Ajay have come a long way since then and have even done a number of films together. The two stars, who have worked together in films like Suhaag, Khakee and Insan, also requested their fans and fan clubs not to fight with each other.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor: ‘You can’t just be the poor little rich girl, I have to make harder choices’

While Akshay plays the lead, DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, in Rohit Shetty’s film, Ajay will be seen in a guest appearance as Inspector Bajirao Singham. Ranveer Singh will also make a cameo as his Simmba character Inspector Sangram Bhalerao.

Sooryavanshi also stars Katrina Kaif as Akshay’s wife. The film marks the onscreen reunion of the two stars after a decade – they last shared screen space in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan.

Presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, Sooryavanshi releases on March 24.

Follow @htshowbiz for more