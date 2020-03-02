e-paper
Akshay Kumar comes to Ranveer Singh’s rescue

Akshay Kumar took his ‘bromance’ with Ranveer Singh a step ahead when he came to his rescue recently at an event.

HT Correspondent
(Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be back in his action avatar in Sooryavanshi.)
         

In a pleasant gesture of brotherhood, Akshay Kumar reprimanded a scribe for posing an inappropriate question to his Sooryavanshi co-star Ranveer Singh.

It so happened that at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday, a journalist took a cue from the dialogue, “Yeh kaam sirf ek hi kam**na kar sakta hai” in reference to Ranveer’s entry in the trailer, and asked, “Ranveer ji, kya aap bhi maante hain ki aapke fraternity mein sabse kam**ne aap hain? Trailer mein aisa hai toh...”

Read: Ranveer Singh falls at Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn’s feet as he’s late for Sooryavanshi trailer launch, watch video

While filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar were baffled at the question, and the audience burst into guffaws, Ranveer handled it with his usual quick wit, saying, “Direct insult.”

However, Akshay was visibly rattled by the insensitive nature of the query. He immediately came to Ranveer’s rescue. “Ye bahut galat hai jo aapne aisa sawaal kiya... Woh film ka dialogue hai naa ki fraternity ka dialogue. I would request you to not ask such questions,” he said.

Actor Ranveer Singh, apart from Ajay Devgn, will be seen along with Akshay Kumar in the Rohit Shetty directorial.

Akshay’s response was applauded, and Ranveer reacted with complete melodrama.

“Mera Akki... Hamesha mujhe bachaane aayega... Mera Akki,” Ranveer said with a smile and a laugh.

At the event, Akshay also took a friendly swipe at Ranveer for arriving 40 minutes late. In a video that went viral, Ranveer is seen touching the feet of the cast and crew members apologising for the delay.

The two Bollywood actors share a great camaraderie, seen earlier in a chat show wherein Ranveer had recalled that he was all of eight years old when he went to the sets of a film for which Akshay was shooting for a song with Raveena Tandon. He recounted how Raveena had asked him to move out of the sets, and Akshay won his heart when he complimented him on his unusual haircut.

