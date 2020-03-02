Shah Rukh Khan says being a father is his ‘greatest source of pride’, shares sketch made by AbRam

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was bowled over by a drawing that his six-year-old son AbRam made of the two of them. The picture was captioned ‘AbRam and papa’ and featured them standing on either side of a large heart, with several small hearts as well.

Sharing the sketch on Twitter, Shah Rukh wrote, “Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts....in every aspect of life. My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason....”

Shah Rukh, who also has an elder son Aryan and daughter Suhana, proudly shares his children’s achievements on social media. Just last month, he shared a picture of AbRam with a gold medal after his Taekwondo tournament, and wrote that his children have won more awards than him.

“You train...u fight...u succeed. Then do it all over again. I think with this medal, my kids have more awards than I have. It’s a good thing...now I need to train more! Proud and inspired!” he wrote.

In an earlier interview with India Today, Shah Rukh said that he would rather spend quality time with his children – Aryan, Suhana and AbRam – than do anything else. “I have no other interest in life. People find it very strange. There’s only one interest high up in life... that is to play with children. I love kids, and not in the nice, pat-sy way; I just love kids. I like being around them, and I have three of them. I’ve really had some amazing times with them. I’d rather be with my children than be anyplace else. That’s the only thing I’d rather do more than acting,” he had said.

Shah Rukh, whose last release was Aanand L Rai’s Zero, has not yet announced his next film as an actor, after its debacle. However, he has his hands full as a producer and his next production, Kaamyaab, starring Sanjay Mishra, will hit the theatres this Friday (March 6).

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Kaamyaab stars Sanjay as a character artiste, who has done 499 films and wants to set a personal record by starring in his 500th film. Shah Rukh is producing the film under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

