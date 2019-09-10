Sanjay Kapoor on starring in a web show: ‘People don’t have to pay for tickets to see me, If the show is good, they watch me’

tv

After making a comeback with Lust Stories last year, actor Sanjay Kapoor also managed to restart things on the film front with Mission Mangal, which saw him play husband to Vidya Balan’s character. But he attempted at reviving his career back in 2009 when he starred in Luck By Chance in which he played a yesteryear actor-turned-director. And he was hoping for things to change, but it did not.

“I don’t know (what happened after Luck..). I was appreciated and everything, but for some reason (things didn’t change). Everyone told me ‘You should do fun roles, you were so good in it’ but it didn’t translate into work. I decided that whatever work I did — it was the reason I got into production too — it has to be something meaningful, I won’t do riff-raff. It’s not a question about the length of the role. Things did change, but you have to be patient and ready,” reveals Sanjay.

Today, the actor feels that he has never been more free to do what he wants to, rather than succumbing to false delusions.

“I have got a history, and experience on my side. I did more than 40 films. I am next doing a big web show, which will be out next year, where I play the protagonist. It’s working for me. I am getting to play lead roles in the web space, and being part of ensemble cast in films. I am fortunate, that right now, we have this, where people don’t have to pay for tickets to see me. If the show is good, they watch me,” adds the 53-year old, who has to his credit films such as Raja and Sirf Tum.

He’s not apprehensive about getting to do roles with less screen-time. “Luck By Chance happened and exactly 10 years later, Lust Stories. In between, I did Shaandaar (2015), etc, but sometimes you never know what will work for you. Lust Stories changed things. It’s a good thing for actors like me, who are ready to do good work, and not living in a world where they say ‘hum bhi actor reh chuke hain, hume bhi superstar wale roles chahiye’. Let the stars take care of the box office, let us do good work and be part of a successful film,” says Sanjay.

