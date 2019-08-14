Akshay Kumar interrupts Mission Mangal press conference to answer reporter’s phone, hilarious video goes viral

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:03 IST

Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal is days away from release and the team, which also includes Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and south Indian actor Nithya Menen, is busy promoting the film. At one such an event, a rather funny incident took place involving Akshay and a reporter’s mobile phone.

A new video clip has been shared online which shows Kirti talking about her experience of working in the film. As soon as she begins talking, a reporter’s phone (kept in front of her to record the interview) starts ringing. Instead of ignoring it, Akshay picks it up as his other co-stars look on. Taapsee in fact prompts him and says, “uttha lo, uttha lo, sir.” Akshay has a word with one Krishna, whom he informs that he is at a press conference, as his team mates laugh. He says, “Krishna ji, hum log ek press conference mein hai. Main Akshay Kumar bol raha hun.”

Anushka Sharma too had done something similar at a promotion of her film, Phillauri. Turns out a journalist, present at the function, had forgotten to put her phone in silent mode.

Mission Mangal, which releases on August 15 (Independence Day), is based on India’s first Mars mission, called Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). On Tuesday, another funny video made its way to the internet. It showed team Mission Mangal in a bus, as they participated in an antakshari (a game of songs, popular in North India). While Taapsee and others were heard singing Maai ni maai (song from Hum Aapke Hain Koun!), Akshay was heard singing an old, 1970s hit song, Geet gaata hoon main.

The film will see an interesting bunch of scientists.

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 08:58 IST